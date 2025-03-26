Solo lei lo Sa: Brian hopes latest song gives listeners something different

“THERE is a dark, provoking innocence to the portrayal of the music which leads the listener to an eerie world of the mystic and a deeper sense of the unknown,” explains Ballyfermot-born singer-songwriter Brian Brody of his latest song ‘Solo lei lo Sa’, which he and The Ghost Ensemble hope will give listeners something different from what is currently in the charts.

Brian Brody & The Ghost Ensemble, which is the brainchild of the title songwriter and classical composer Simon Quigley, said ‘Solo lei lo Sa’ is the story of a girl who has a deep and otherworldly relationship with the Sun and the Moon.

The song captures the idea that she is somewhat magical to the point that she is able to entice the Sun and the Moon to dance with her, and they are happy to do so in reply, and Brian hopes that as the song is not in English, the music will be strong and attractive enough to make the listener want to know more about the story and therefore study the song further.

“The girl in the story has a gift for combining dance and almost childlike innocence that makes something magical occur.

“Hopefully the listener will feel that the girl in the song relates to them and that with a warm heart they feel they have a gift also.

“Brian said the collaboration was a good challenge, having to combine cinematic style songwriting with a classical undertone.

“He writes the songs and then hands them over to Simon for him to then compose arrangements for the Ghost Ensemble.

The song was written and sung by Brian in Italian because he wanted to show that there are no restrictions in terms of language or composition arrangement.

The duo has just completed the album ‘Anima Animus’, which features 10 original compositions and is due for release in May.

The Anima is the inner feminine side of a man, and the Animus is the inner masculine side of a woman.

They are parts of the unconscious, so they cannot be interacted with directly.

With this in mind, Brian and the ghost ensemble believe the songs on their new album entitled ‘Anima Animus’ are for the masculine and feminine that each person possesses within them.

Brian said: “This album offers a chance when listening to the ensemble’s music that it provokes and entices the listener to relate and let go of any shackles that restrict them to feelings that maybe can be locked away due to some unknown reason.

“With a cinematic approach to the songwriting and composition, each song on the album takes a very visual stance, inviting the listener to get to know characters in songs like ‘Painting Skies’, the lovelorn artist painter involved in his own ghost story, or the girl in the Italian song ‘Solo lei lo Sa’, the almost mystical story of a girl who dances with the sun and the moon.

Songs can take a darker turn on the album with songs such as ‘This Hell I Roam, a man living homeless and the struggles he faces from moment to moment living on the streets.”

‘Solo lei lo Sa’ releases on March 7, and ‘Anima Animus’ is due for release on May 1, followed by a full ensemble performance in Rathfarnham Castle, Dublin, on May 22.