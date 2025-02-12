South Dublin businesses meet thousands of buyers at Local Enterprise showcase

BUSINESSES from South Dublin had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2025 at the RDS in Dublin.

There were over 100 Local Enterprise Office supported businesses from across the country present at the event with six in attendance from South Dublin.

Flaunta, Vegan Bags and Purses, Forager, Organic Beauty Products, Bear’s Little Fish, Sustainable Baby Clothing, Fussy Food Plates, Children’s Aid for Mealtimes, Donna McGee, Fine Art and Thomas’s Trendy Socks, Sock Company., were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2025, that saw over 4,500 buyers from 27 countries attend the three-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Upwards of €25 million in business was expected to have been transacted across the three day event.

Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, officially opened Showcase at the RDS, Dublin, highlighting how important trade shows such as Showcase are to the design and crafts sector in what was the 50th anniversary of the event Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said: “I’m delighted to open Showcase 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of this incredible event.

Over the past five decades, Showcase has become a cornerstone of Ireland’s craft and design sector, offering a vital platform for our makers to showcase their exceptional talents.

This milestone celebrates the ingenuity and craftsmanship that Ireland is known for, and it is fantastic to see such a diverse international audience gathered here today. “Showcase provides invaluable opportunities to elevate Ireland’s reputation in the global creative industries and with a global market.

Many of the talented craftspeople exhibiting here today are based in rural communities, and my department remains committed to supporting the growth of this sector in these areas across Ireland and further afield.

Craft plays a vital role in Ireland’s economy and cultural identity, and I look forward to seeing what the next 50 years will bring for Irish makers.”

The companies were selected by Local Enterprise Office South Dublin to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2025.

They have been working closely with them in recent months to ensure they are in the best possible position to maximise their appearance at the event including sales technique, marketing materials and stand production.

This year saw the second year of the Business of Craft Awards by the Local Enterprise Offices for all the craft and design companies taking part in Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2025.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices recognises the business behind the amazing craft and design products that are created across the country.

The awards had four categories; Best Newcomer for the best craft and design business who is exhibiting for the first time, One to Watch for the best craft and design business who has excellent export and international potential, Sustainability Champion for the best craft and design business who is excelling in sustainability and Best Visual Branding for the business who has outstanding branding across physical and online presences.

In the Sustainability Champion category, the winner was Rowena Sheen Jewellery, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Clare.

The business stood out as an example of how sustainability can lead innovation.

Rowena creates contemporary Irish jewellery using salvaged native Irish woods, recycled sterling silver, and finished with Burren wildflower beeswax, which is a by-product of her father’s honey business.

In the One to Watch category, the winner was One Dame Lane, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Wicklow.

Established by Lyndsey Kavanagh in 2017 this sustainable jewellery company have a two-pronged approach to business with a both a consumer store and online presence alongside a bespoke service that is tailored to the bridal.

The company are growing steadily and are planning to grow the business internationally in 2025.

The award for Best Newcomer went to Incredible Socks, supported by Local Enterprise Office Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, in their first year at Showcase.

Set up in 2023 by Marc Carey, this sock brand set out to create a premium product that wasn’t on the market.

A sustainable ecofriendly range of bamboo material socks for men, women and children.

Each pair sold also sees a contribution to three charities, Focus Ireland, Jigsaw and the Bombay Teen Challenge.

The final award, and a new addition for 2025, was Best Visual Branding, which went to Pawpear, supported by Local Enterprise Office Waterford.

The illustrated stationery brand, in just their second year at Showcase, were selected for their exceptional visuals at the event that were consistent across their website and social channels.

SHORTLIST – Business of Craft Awards 2025 – Local Enterprise Showcase @ Showcase 2025

Newcomer

SIOG Botanicals – supported by LEO Kildare

Incredible Socks – supported by LEO Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown (WINNER)

Mojo & Co – Supported by LEO Louth

One to Watch

Culu Design – supported by LEO Wicklow

One Dame Lane – supported by LEO Wicklow (WINNER)

Fussy Food Plates – supported by LEO South Dublin

Sustainability

WASI – supported by LEO Cork North & West

Rowena Sheen Jewellery – supported by LEO Clare (WINNER)

Crafts of Ireland – supported by LEO Cavan

Best Visual Branding

Pawpear – supported by LEO Waterford (WINNER)

It was also another strong year for Local Enterprise Showcase exhibitors as part of the Showcase Awards with several Local Enterprise Office client companies securing awards and recognition through the Showcase awards.

SHOWCASE AWARDS WINNERS

Best Product Category Winners:

Showcase Overall Award – The Aeris Duo by Kopper Kreation

Showcase Best Product – FASHION: Jennifer Rothwell, Ladies 100% Silk Kimono

Showcase Best Product – HOME: The oil / dressing bottle by Jerpoint Glass Studio

Showcase Best Product – GIFT: The Agus Arís linen notebook by Badly Made Books

Showcase Best Product – JEWELLERY: The Ocean Triangle stud earrings by Scribble & Stone

Showcase Best Product – WELLNESS: The Maintain Body Oil by Naturally Balanced Kinsale

Other Showcase Award Winners: