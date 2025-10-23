Search
South Dublin County Business Awards 2025

Echo StaffOctober 23, 2025 8:07 am

CRH sees its market value reach record high with unrivalled growth

BUILDING materials giant CRH saw its market value reach a record high this week amid plans to invest €34 billion on investment...

Novo Nordisk planning job cuts at Irish operation

DANISH pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is planning job cuts at its Irish operation. The firm has not confirmed the number of planned...

Nutgrove Retail Centre bought for €11.9 million

FRENCH investor Atland Voisin has bought Nutgrove Retail Centre for €11.9m. Property agents Cushman & Wakefield had been guiding the sale when...
