South Dublin County Business Awards 2025
Read More
CRH sees its market value reach record high with unrivalled growthBusiness
BUILDING materials giant CRH saw its market value reach a record high this week amid plans to invest €34 billion on investment...
Novo Nordisk planning job cuts at Irish operationBusiness
DANISH pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is planning job cuts at its Irish operation. The firm has not confirmed the number of planned...
Nutgrove Retail Centre bought for €11.9 millionBusiness
FRENCH investor Atland Voisin has bought Nutgrove Retail Centre for €11.9m. Property agents Cushman & Wakefield had been guiding the sale when...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.