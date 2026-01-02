Search
Sport Year in Review March 2025: Colaiste Éanna win U19 school league, Walshe breaks long standing swimming record
Ellen Walshe broke one of the longest standing Irish swimming records.

Sport Year in Review March 2025: Colaiste Éanna win U19 school league, Walshe breaks long standing swimming record

Echo StaffJanuary 2, 2026 10:13 am

COLAISTE Éanna won the U19a boys school league final against St Marys with a win in the National Basketball Arena.

The final score was 61-58 in their favour. This would just be the beginning of what was a very successful 2025 for the school.

Read More


Sport Year in Review January 2025: Joy for boxer Abbey; Noonan signs for Rovers from St Pat’s; Bazunu returns

Sport Year in Review 2025

NEIL Farrugia and Johnny Kenny departed Shamrock Rovers during the January transfer window after each playing a key role for the side.Neil...

Boden face Dingle in All-Ireland Club semis

Sport

BALLYBODEN take on Munster Champions Dingle in the All-Ireland Football Club semi-final this weekend as they prepare for a huge clash on...

Sport Year in Review February 2025: Ellen named Active South Dublin Sport Star; Mason breaks €1.8m transfer fee and Eileen’s world record

Sport Year in Review 2025

BRIAN Sweeney was awarded the club coach of the year for his work with Templeogue Swim Club while his protege Ellen Walshe...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST