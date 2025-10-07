Springfield estate will be considered for a play space

The Springfield estate in Tallaght will be among locations examined for a new play space for children under the council’s new Play Policy.

A representative from South Dublin County Council’s Parks department said that the estate “will be considered” for play facilities under the new framework.

Cllr Adam Smyth (FF) filed a motion calling for a play space in Springfield at the Tallaght Area Committee meeting, noting that it is “such a large estate with many young and old families, with very little amenities in the area”.

He noted that he had submitted the motion before the publication of the council’s play policy, but that it had come from “contact with residents” in the area.

The closest play spaces for residents across the Springfield area are located in Jobstown Park and Bulter McGee Park, both to the west of the area.

Cllr Jess Spear (PBP-S), speaking in support of Cllr Smyth’s motion, said she imagined all area committees would be recommending locations, and that the Parks department’s challenge “will be to make the investment in areas where they don’t have them”.

Cllr Paddy Holohan welcomed the commitment to a play space in Springfield but noted that the area was quite “split up” into estates and that issues may arise in working out a “central space” there.

The written reply from SDCC’s Senior Executive Parks Superintendent Laurence Colleran said that it had not been possible under the previous Playground Construction Programme to “secure agreement from residents in Springfield to install a playspace there”.

“However, we recognise that attitudes toward play have evolved in recent years, influenced by the success of playspaces delivered elsewhere in the county and a growing appreciation of the benefits they bring to children, families, and communities,” he said.

“As part of the new Play Policy process, Springfield will be re-examined to assess both local demand and opportunities for provision.”

He said that the “assumption” previously from residents may have been that play spaces belong in parks rather than estates, but that the council now have examples of successful spaces within estates that people want to see replicated.

“With Springfield it’s probably a few different places we need to be looking at rather than one place,” he said, adding that he would reach out to councillors to hear their recommendations for spaces under the new policy.

Under the new Play Policy adopted by the council earlier this month, the next steps in this process will include analysing mapping data to identify areas with deficits in play provision and developing a schedule of sites to bring forward to Part 8.

SDDC will engage with councillors on potential sites and with local communities to establish demand and priorities, to shape a new Playground Construction Programme for delivery of new play facilities.

