St Anne’s U16s claim football c’ship crown

THE U16 Ladies Football team for St Anne’s won their Division 6 championship final with a victory against Peregrines over the weekend.

The game was back and forth throughout the first half, it would be Grace Moody who gave Annes some breathing room heading into the break as her goal just before half time brought them six points up with a scoreline of 2-07 to 1-04 in their favour.

Annes would start the second half well and at one stage found themselves eight points up.

Peregrines however would show their talent and why they were in a championship final by notching an impressive 1-2 without reply to bring the deficit back down to three points with just nine minutes left to play.

With the scoreline at 2-10 to 2-07 at a truly pivotal point in the game it would be Annes who finished stronger with Isobel Glasset and Eimear Swaine getting their side over the line to make the final score 2-13 to 2-07 for Annes ensuring a six point victory.

Swaine in particular was a hugely important attacking outlet for her side throughout the game and managed an impressive personal tally of 1-06 in the final.

Kelly Tobin played a huge part in the match leading the team. She put in an excellent performance at fullback.

Roisin Dunne, Alyson Kelly, Briona Joyce, Laragh Fogarty all also chipped in with scores to give Annes the victory.

The side were confident heading into the final after doing a league and championship double the previous year.

Praise must be given to coaches Patrick Swaine, Joe Byrne, Darragh Holmes and Stuart Callery also.