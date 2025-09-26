St Joseph’s Pipe Band to host open evening for new members

ST JOSEPH’S Pipe Band will host an open evening for those interested in joining “our local community pipe band” in Clondalkin.

In the evening, they will be enrolling beginners for both bagpiping and drumming classes for the 4th Class and higher age group.

Younger applicants with experience of a musical instrument such as a tin whistle or recorder are also welcome.

All tutors are Garda vetted and championship-level pipers and drummers.

St Joseph’s Pipe Band was founded in Clondalkin village in 1937 and is now approaching its 90th Anniversary.

The band is recognised as one of the top pipe bands in Ireland and has won several World Championship and All-Ireland titles.

The band regularly performs at high-profile events on a national and international level; most recently, they performed at Croke Park on national television.

They also performed during the St Patrick’s festival in Madrid, again on national television in Spain.

Their beginner programme is a pathway to their competitive group but is very much focused on local community-based activity in the formative years.

Their academy band performs regularly on a non-competitive basis. Members are also encouraged to pursue other instruments, and many of their senior members are multi-instrumentalists.

This event will be taking place at St Joseph’s Pipe Band Hall on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin, opposite the CPM Pitch & Putt Course, at 6pm on Monday, September 29.

All parents and children are invited to come along and meet members of the band who will be happy to answer questions and explain a little more about the band, instruments, and music.

Following enrolment, the teaching programme will commence on Monday, October 6.

Classes will take place in the band room each Monday from 6pm to 7pm.

If you cannot attend on the evening, please feel free to email membership@sjpb.ie or message via Facebook for more information.