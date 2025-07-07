St Patrick’s Day Festival Tallaght 2026: Expression of Interest: Non-Executive Board Members

The main stage in Tallaght Village and the TV crew standing on the road

Expression of Interest: Non-Executive Board Members – St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Tallaght

South Dublin County Council invites expressions of interest from suitably experienced individuals to join a newly established Non-Executive Board which will oversee the planning, coordination, and delivery of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade in Tallaght.

This voluntary Board will play a key leadership role in shaping the vision, structure, and delivery of the event, ensuring it reﬂects and celebrates the diverse communities of Tallaght and the wider South Dublin area.

Role of the Board:

Provide strategic oversight and governance for the planning and delivery of the Festival and Parade

Work collaboratively with key stakeholders, including South Dublin County Council, An Garda Síochána, community groups, and the event management company appointed to deliver logistical infrastructure

Support fundraising, sponsorship, and community engagement efforts

Ensure the event aligns with health & safety, inclusivity, and cultural best practices

Who Should Apply:

We are seeking individuals with:

Proven experience in large-scale event management or festival delivery

Strong local knowledge of TTaallaght and the South Dublin region

A commitment to community celebration, inclusivity, and cultural development

The ability to collaborate and provide non-executive oversight in a multi-agency environment

Term:

Board members will be appointed for a term of two years, with the possibility of renewal.

How to Apply:

Please submit a brief Expression of Interest (maximum 500 words) outlining your relevant experience, your connection to Tallaght or South Dublin, and why you wish to be part of the Board.

Include a summary of relevant roles.

Deadline: 30/077//2025

If you have any queries, please email community@SDUBLINCOCO.