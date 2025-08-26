STAGES mentoring programme: Survive, Thrive, Accelerate, Grow, Export and Scale

ISME, the Irish SME Association, has announced the launch of the STAGES mentoring Programme, whereby its members in Dublin can avail of business consultancy services worth up to €2,000 to help improve their businesses.

The STAGES Mentoring Programme (Survive, Thrive, Accelerate, Grow, Export, Scale) is delivered by ISME Skillnet and will provide fully subsidised one-to-one mentoring for ISME members.

The programme is designed to help businesses address real-world challenges and opportunities at each stage of their development, with expert-led sessions tailored to their specific goals.

Participants will receive up to two full days (or four half-days) of mentoring with experienced business advisors, covering a wide range of strategic and operational areas including cashflow management, digital transformation, export readiness, succession planning, and more.

Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive of ISME, said: Small businesses are the engine of the Irish economy, but they often lack access to the expert advice they need to grow and compete. The STAGES programme is designed to give SMEs that support, whether they’re recovering from a crisis, breaking into export markets, or preparing to scale. We’re proud to offer this as a tangible, tailored benefit of ISME membership in Dublin.

The STAGES Mentoring Programme will also support ISME’s broader national goals of enhancing SME innovation, boosting export activity, and improving resilience to future shocks such as Brexit, COVID-19, or sector-specific downturns.

STAGES is fully funded by ISME Skillnet and is available to both new and existing ISME members. The programme is only running until the end of 2025, so businesses are urged to get in touch with ISME as soon as possible to secure their place.