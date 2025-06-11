Students delight at meeting marathon record holder Efrem

THE children at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Inchicore had a rare opportunity on Thursday to meet, greet and participate in The Daily Mile with national 10,000 metres track and half-marathon record holder Efrem Gidey of Clonliffe Harriers who just recently became the first Irish athlete to win a European 10,000m title, reports Frank Greally.

Almost a decade has passed since a then 16-year-old Efrem fled his home in Eritrea, in desperate hope of a better life amidst political upheaval and conflict in the country.

Efrem made his way to Europe, spending time in a refugee camp in northern France before beginning his new life in Ireland in 2017.

Despite facing such adversity, Efrem has been successful in forging a new life in Ireland and making Dublin his home. He joined Clonliffe Harriers under the guidance of the late coach Joe Cooper and obtained Irish citizenship in 2019.

Following Joe Cooper’s passing in 2020, Peter McDermott took over the coaching role for Efrem at Clonliffe Harriers and was instrumental in helping his protegee make further and exciting progress.

Efrem had words of inspiration for the children at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and he encouraged them to follow their dreams and embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

“The Daily Mile is an ideal way to keep fit and it’s the consistency of getting to exercise every day that will build your stamina,” he said.

School principal David Gough and his teaching staff were delighted with the visit by the national record holder that was arranged by Athletics Ireland who promote The Daily Mile to primary schools throughout the country – with 1,400 schools now making the program part of their school day.

“I firmly believe that The Daily Mile is one of the most valuable habits we can instil in our students,” David Gough said.

“It’s a simple yet very powerful initiative that encourages children to walk, jog or run for 15 minutes each day and the benefits go far beyond physical health.

“We have seen first-hand how this daily burst of activity boosts concentration, improves mood and enhances overall wellbeing, as well as increasing social interaction among the children.

“In a world where screens often replace play and movement, The Daily Mile offers a consistent and inclusive way for every child regardless of ability to stay active.

“It fosters resilience, builds confidence and supports positive routines that will serve them for life both inside and outside the classroom.

“In a school that welcomes children from all corners of the globe, I cannot overstate the profound impact of Efrem Gidey’s visit to our children.

Efrem’s journey from arriving in Ireland as an unaccompanied minor, seeking asylum to becoming a celebrated national and international athlete, offers a powerful message of hope, resilience and achievement.

“For our students, many of whom are navigating the challenges of displacement and integration, meeting someone who shares elements of their story and who succeed so rapidly, is deeply inspiring. Efrem’s visit to our school sent a clear message that backgrounds do not limit their potential.”

