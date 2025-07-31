Successful youth and senior championships for swimmers

Tallaght Swim Club enjoyed another highly successful tournament this past weekend at the National Senior and Youth Summer Championships held at the National Aquatic Centre.

Many members of the team reached various finals each. Club secretary Michelle O’Neil spoke on the performance of the team.

“Just reaching this level of competition is a massive achievement, with our older group (age 15 and older) competing against some of the top athletes in the country.”

The team was composed of Antonio Cascante, Alesha Kelly, Callum Corcoran, Elaine Zhang, Fiona Weng, Holly Cassidy , Jason Jia , Johnny Wang, Lucas Nian, Robert Strods and Radu Pamfil.

The team overall received 11 awards, 10 medals and one certificate of achievement. The medalists are as follows:

Antonio Cascante, bronze in 400m Individual Medley, Callum Corcoran

Certificate of achievement (silver) in 400IM, Elaine Zhang, silver in 100m Butterfly and bronze in 200m Butterfly, Fiona Weng, bronze in 100m Butterfly, Holly Cassidy, Certificate of Achievement (bronze) in the Individual Medley 400m, Jason Jia,silver in 100M Butterfly, bronze in 100m Freestyle and silver in 200m Butterfly, Lucas Nian, gold in 200m Butterfly and Radu Pamfil, bronze in 200m Butterfly.

Another impressive medal haul for the club who continue to compete at the highest level in the country. They will be hoping for similar results this winter providing they are able to access their intensive training camp in Malta beforehand.