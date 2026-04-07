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Supports and measures to help people deal with rising energy costs

Supports and measures to help people deal with rising energy costs

Echo StaffApril 7, 2026 9:21 am

Pensioners, carers, and people with disabilities will get increased help with the cost of heating their homes, according to Minister of state with special responsibility for Disability and Dublin Mid-West TD, Emer Higgins who has also pointed to reductions for motorists and hauliers.

Minister Higgins said Fine Gael is taking action to help with targeted and time-bound measures to deal with rising energy costs.

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