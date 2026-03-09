Search
Sweet success at Fairtrade bake-off annual competition
Norah Brophy, Cllr Francis Timmons, Paula Galvin, Katie Power and Laura McInerney and (inset) Geoffrey Keegan, Emma Keegan and Aaron Keegan

James Roulston MooneyMarch 9, 2026 10:21 am

The 2026 Clondalkin Fairtrade bake-off competition saw one local come out on top with a sweet success at Áras Chrónáin on Friday evening.

Clondalkin’s Emma Keegan was the overall winner of this year’s bakeoff competition with her banana bread brownies.

