Sweet success at Fairtrade bake-off annual competition
The 2026 Clondalkin Fairtrade bake-off competition saw one local come out on top with a sweet success at Áras Chrónáin on Friday evening.
Clondalkin’s Emma Keegan was the overall winner of this year’s bakeoff competition with her banana bread brownies.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
