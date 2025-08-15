Search
Swimming the length of the Shannon for Pieta House
Swimming the length of the Shannon for Pieta House

Alessia Micalizzi August 15, 2025

“If I could help just one person with it, it would be worth the whole swim,” said a 61-year-old man who will swim the length of the River Shannon for charity this September.

A former teacher at St Thomas’ school in Jobstown and then principal of Our Lady of Good Counsel BNS in Drimnagh, Aidan Knight was looking for “a new challenge” after retiring a few years ago.

