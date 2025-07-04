Taking Pride to a new level with the SDCC libraries
SDCC Libraries took to the streets for Dublin Pride 2025 with their mobile library, joyful staff, and a powerful message of inclusion and community support.
The celebrations on June 28 mark the third year the library service has taken part in the parade.
AUTHOREllen Gough
