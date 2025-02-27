Tallaght athletes strike gold

Israel Olatunde of Tallaght AC, Dublin, centre, on his way to winning his men's 60m semi-final during day two of the 123.ie National Senior Indoor Championships Photo by Sportsfile

TALLAGHT athletes Joseph Ojewumi, Simon Essuman, Dubem Amah and Sean O’Donnell struck gold for the club after they combined to win the National senior 4X200m indoor relay title at the Day 1 of the National Senior Indoor Championships in Abbostown on Saturday last with a time of 1:29.72.

The relay squad also included Joseph Finnegan Murphy and David Aigboboh.

Jack Kelly was also in action on Saturday, and he secured his place in Sunday’s 800m final after he finished 2nd in his heat with a time of 1:53.35, while Carlota Malaga recorded a time of 2.11 in the heats of the 200m.

There was also a special moment on the day when club coach, and Dublin & National official Shirley Murray was presented with an outstanding service award by Andrew Lynham (Chair of National Competitions) and Majella McGrath on behalf of Athletics Leinster.

On Day 2, the club was well represented in the heats of the men’s 60m, including defending champion Israel Olatunde who recorded a time of 6.85 in his heat to qualify for the semi finals, and Sean Aignoboh did likewise when winning his heat in 6.85, while Joseph Finnegan Murphy recorded a time of 7.11, David Aigboboh 7.20, Gilbert Kaleta 7.36 and Simon Essuman in their heats.

In the semi-finals Israel Olatunde recorded a time of 6.77 when winning his contest and automatic qualification for the final, and Sean Aigboboh also clinched an automatic place in the final when second in his contest with a time of 6.79.

There were high hopes of Israel retaining his title, but it didn’t come to pass, and he had to settle for bronze with a time of 6.72 behind Max O’Reilly (Riverstick/Kinsale A.C.) for silver 6.69, and Bori Akinola (UCD A.C.) who recorded a time of 6.61 to win the title, while Sean Aigboboh finished 6th with a time of 6.81.

In the women’s 60m heats Uche Disu, Carlota Malaga and Nadislane Kabongo recorded times of 7.87, 8.07 and 8.19 respectively, with Uche qualifying to the semi-final where she finished 7th in a faster time of 7.84 seconds.

Jack Kelly was the club’s final competitor on Sunday, and he produced another good performance in the 800m final where he sat in second throughout the first three and a half laps, and it was only in the last 100m that he was overhauled and finished 7th with a time of 1:52.84.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept