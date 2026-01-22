Tallaght man Richard Baneham earns third Oscar nomination

A man from Tallaght has earned his third Oscar nomination for his work on a billion-dollar blockbuster.

Richard Baneham from Oldbawn, Tallaght has earned his third Academy Award nomination for his visual effects work on Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Baneham has been the Visual Effects Supervisor on all entries in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise and won the accolade twice for Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water.

He has also won a BAFTA and three VES awards for his work on Cameron’s hit space epics.

The Tallaght native has also worked on other high-profile movies since his career began in the 1990’s after he attended Ballyfermot College of Further Education.

Baneham also has animation and visual effect credits on films such as The Lord of The Rings, The Chronicles of Narnia and The Iron Giant.