Tallaght Martial Arts athletes impress in Scotland and Sligo

IT WAS a busy weekend for Tallaght Martial Arts as 12 of their athletes competed at the Scottish Open and seven competing in Sligo at Mugendo Open, bringing home a combined 42 medals—18 golds, 16 silvers, and eight bronze.

From first-time competitors to experienced fighters, the team delivered standout performances across the board.

Sean Doyle Canning kicked the day off in Sligo with a gold medal after two fights in his first ever competition in 7-9 Novice section – setting the tone for the rest of the day.

Daire Ryan hit the mats in Scotland taking a Gold and Silver in 2 tough division with Polly Jones taking a Silver in her first step up into Younger Cadet.

Georgia Clarke took to the mats next in Sligo grabbing a Gold and a Silver medal in two tough divisions. Not long after, Conor McClelland took Silver and Bronze in Advanced Point and Advanced Light Contact categories.

Chloe Kinsella stepped out in Sligo to take the Gold in her points section.

While Isabel Golding took a step up in age division to older cadet and put on a fantastic display of skill to take a Silver medal.

A fantastic outing for the team with great performances by Filip Konkel who made it through to the quarter finals in Sligo.

Eoin Finn kept the medals rolling in Scotland fighting his way to the top of the Podium 3 times in an excellent display of skill.

Leo Golding hot on his heals with 2 Gold Medals in Junior points divisions and a hard-fought bronze in the Junior Open Weight Grand Champion division.

The Myers brothers fought up a storm taking on multiple divisions with Max taking 4 Silver across Junior and Senior light contact and kick light divisions and a bronze in Senior light contact and Adam taking 4 silver medals across multiple disciplines from points to light contact.

Arnas Orlovas bounced between mats to fight light contact and points in advanced 13-14 sections taking home 2 Gold medals after super performances!

Dara Kelly-Clarke kept the medal count climbing, taking home two gold medals in points and kick light and Bronze in Light Contact.

Liam Feeney fought out of his skin against tough competition in Sligo in two divisions taking a gold medal and bronze medal in Sligo.

Zara Jones took a gold medal in her Senior section a bronze in Grand Champion and a Silver in tag team event in Scotland with Stephen Jones taking the Gold in his Vets-94kg and a Bronze in Men’s Grand Champion.

Veteran competitor Ann Marie O’Grady closed out the event with a Gold & Silver in the Veterans +/-65kg points division, bringing the team’s total to 42 medals and capping off a fantastic day for Tallaght Martial Arts.

Next up for the team is the Munster Open and Round 2 All Ireland National Championship, where our athletes will be looking to continue their winning streak.

With this level of talent and determination, Tallaght Martial Arts are definitely a team to watch.