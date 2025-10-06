Tallaght Person of the Year nominations are now open

Glenda Murphy Smullen, outgoing Tallaght Person of the Year had a standout year in the role

The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards was officially launched by Tallaght Community Council (TCC) on Saturday, September 27, at Priory Market in Tallaght Village.

Voluntary Chair, Liz Kennedy greeted the crowd of past winners, sponsors, supporters and friends who came out to mark the occasion in force.

She acknowledged the outgoing Tallaght Person of the Year, Glenda Murphy Smullen who has had a standout year in the role and was extremely active through her tenure.

Addressing the crowd, Glenda thanked TCC for the “honour and opportunity to serve as Tallaght Person of the Year 2024, and every group, team and club who has invited me to attend events up and down Tallaght for the last 11 months”.

“A big thanks also to my employer, without you all, I couldn’t have done it.

“And by no means least, thanks to my husband Stephen who has been my rock and unofficial photographer!” she added.

“To the next Tallaght Person of the Year, I would say, embrace the honour and prepare for one of the best times of your life!”

Representatives from sponsors RHK Bars Ltd (Arcadia owners), South Dublin County Council and Amazon also attended the launch, showing their ongoing pride and commitment to the community awards program that has such a positive impact in Tallaght.

This year’s Awards Ambassador is Glenview writer and actor, Stephen Jones, who spoke of his immense pride in his hometown and for this opportunity to help actively promote all the great things here in Tallaght.

Voluntary Vice Chair Tara De Buitléar is encouraging people to spread the word among their friends, family, workplaces and wider communities, and to get nominations in for who should serve as the next Tallaght Person of the Year.

“It is easy to nominate someone online across the nine categories. It takes minutes, but can have such a long lasting, positive impact on a nominee,” she said.

“Recognition is important. Showing gratitude and appreciation helps nurture our community spirit.”

Nominations can be for a person, an organisation, club, team or association, or for a business or a not-for-profit group.

Nominations are now open and there are no limits on how many people you can nominate.

All valid nominees will get a certificate of appreciation and will be listed and celebrated in the Roll of Honour for 2025 and at the awards ceremony in November in The Plaza Hotel.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, October 24.

For more information and to submit a nomination visit tallaghtcommunitycouncil.ie