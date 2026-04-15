Tallaght United progress in cup

Tallaght United saw off Kilnamanagh in the FAI Junior Cup

TALLAGHT UNITED’S great season continues on after, they saw off Kilnamanagh AFC in the FAI Junior Cup last Saturday on a 2-0 scoreline, reports John Mooney.

Two second half goals from Mark McCarthy and Jordan Hanley saw them advance into round four of the competition.

Crumlin United had to dig deep after they surrendered a 2-0 lead against St Patricks CY, to advance to the fourth round of the FAI Junior Cup last Saturday.

Mason Flood had bagged their two goals in the opening half, but a Kenneth Glennon own goal and one from Glen Roach in the second half levelled the tie.

However, Ronan Langan popped up with an 87th winner to see Crumlin advance.

Blackforge FC cruised past Ballymun United in Brickfield Park with a convincing 5-1 win under their belt.

The Forge have been blowing hot and cold in the league but cup games are a different matter, as that seems to be where their best form is reserved for.

The had a 4-1 half time lead with goals from Leon Lawlor, Klevis Malaj, Jordan O’Reilly and Anthony Griffiths, while Lawlor added the fifth just on the hour mark.

Ronanstown FC booked their place in round four with a 4-2 win over St Mochta’s in the SDFL last Saturday.

Jake Walker opened their account after only three minutes, but the Saints hit back with two in five minutes to take the lead going into the break.

But three second half goals saw Ronanstown through when Glen Craig levelled a minute after the restart, while Carl Grant and Jake Purcell made sure with a goal a piece.

Booth Road Celtic departed the competition after a narrow 2-1 loss to Seafort FC after a battling performance.

They were 2-0 down at the break and although Bradley Reddy reduced the deficit in the 66th minute, they just couldn’t find that little bit extra to see them through.

Inthe UCFL/AUL Premier Division ROC Celtic were not off the top of the table for too long, only a matter of days really, before reclaimed their place at the summit.

Ely Woodlawn had moved above them after a 2-1 win over Quarryvale FC, but ROC went back to where they belong with an 8-0 win away to St Mary’s Sandyford last Saturday.

Darren Kelly was the main man as he helped himself to five on the day bringing his tally for the season to 31 league goals, while Craig O’Brien, Dean Meehan and Wayne Knowles got the others.