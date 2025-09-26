Tea Party Girls host coffee morning

WATCH:

The Tea Party Girls of Alderwood Avenue are back again this Saturday for their fourth annual tea and coffee morning in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice.

The group of Springfield neighbours, Joan Wallace, Rita Cowap, Liz Russell, Phyllis Boyd, Catherine Curry and Winnie Manzor, have been coming together for tea and company since during the Covid pandemic.

They started organising as part of the Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice in 2021.

“What happened was towards the end of covid, there’s quite a few of us that are widowed, and we started having what we call tea parties,” Catherine Curry told The Echo.

“We’d all bring our own cups of tea, and we’ll sit around in somebody’s garden and have a good old chat.

“And then it brought up that we wanted to do something like this, because a few of our husbands died with cancer, we saw it was a good cause,” she explained.

Preparations are well underway, even if Catherine is off the hook for hosting duties, as another neighbour has a much bigger garden.

“There’s a big banner that we have that goes up every year.”

She’s hopeful for a big turnout this year, “weather permitting”.

“We’ve always had a very good response from the area; they’ve always been very generous and even people have stopped and asked us if we’re doing the coffee morning again this year”.

The ladies are hoping to beat their fundraising from last year, where they raised over €3,000 for Our Lady’s Hospice.

“The year before, it was over €2000, I forget exactly, and the first year, it was 1500 so we’re hoping to match what we’ve got last year, if not more,” Catherine said.

With Saturday’s forecast set to be dry but cold, there’s no better reason to head to 21 Alderwood Avenue from 11am this Saturday, September 27, to support the Tea Party Girls and their coffee morning.