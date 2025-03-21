Team ‘SOS’ crowned overall winners in Lego League final

Pupils from Scoil Treasa celebrate their success at the first lego tournament

LEGO Robots designed and built by 9 teams of young engineers battled it out at this year’s First Lego League SUBMERGED tournament in The Maldron Hotel, Tallaght.

Heats of the hands-on robotics and problem-solving programme take place throughout Ireland, with teams of children, aged 10 to 16, learning to think creatively, like scientists and engineers.

