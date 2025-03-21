Search
Team ‘SOS’ crowned overall winners in Lego League final
Pupils from Scoil Treasa celebrate their success at the first lego tournament

Team ‘SOS’ crowned overall winners in Lego League final

Echo StaffMarch 21, 2025 9:46 am

LEGO Robots designed and built by 9 teams of young engineers battled it out at this year’s First Lego League SUBMERGED tournament in The Maldron Hotel, Tallaght.

Heats of the hands-on robotics and problem-solving programme take place throughout Ireland, with teams of children, aged 10 to 16, learning to think creatively, like scientists and engineers.

Read More


Court hears man responsible for laundering over €1 million

Tallaght

A man described as being at the midlevel tier of a criminal organisation involved in a global invoice redirect fraud and banking...

Jack announces engagement to partner after dancing final

Tallaght

It was a bittersweet weekend for Tallaght Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley as he lost out in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ final...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST