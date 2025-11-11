Teen (16) charged with violent disorder during Citywest riots

A 16-year-old boy charged with violent disorder during riots near an accommodation centre for international protection applicants in west Dublin has been granted bail, reports Tom Tuite.

Following an alleged sexual assault by a 26-year-old man on a girl aged 10 at Garter Lane in Saggart on October 20, 2025, violent scenes broke out in Citywest, Dublin.

The disturbances resulted in more than 30 arrests, gardaí getting injured, and a Garda vehicle being burned out. Court prosecutions have commenced while an ongoing investigation continues to identify others at the scene.

On Tuesday, the secondary school pupil from Tallaght, who became the 28th person charged in connection with the incidents, appeared before Judge Valerie Corcoran at the Dublin Children’s Court.

He is charged with using or threatening to use violence with others at Citywest Drive, Dublin 24, on October 22, under section 15 of the Public Order Act.

Garda Alan McGinley told the court that the boy, who cannot be named due to his age, “made no reply” when charged.

The teen has yet to indicate a plea.

Garda McGinley sought bail conditions subject to the court’s approval, and defence counsel Orla Doolin said that there was consent to the terms sought.

He must reside at his current address, obey a 9pm – 7am curfew, sign on once weekly at his local Garda station and have no contact with co-defendants, particularly two teenagers, who are also before the courts.

Ms Doolin questioned that condition, saying that it involved a large number of people, but the judge resolved that it meant two specific individuals.

The garda also said that while there was a right to demonstrate, the teen must act in accordance with the constitution and behave peacefully.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions must be obtained. Judge Corcoran told the teenager that he faced “very, very serious charges” which could be sent to the Circuit Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

Bail could be revoked if he breached the terms, and it was important to comply, the judge warned, or he could be remanded to a detention centre.

Legal aid was granted to the boy, who was accompanied to the hearing by an adult relative.

He spoke briefly during the hearing, confirming his age and that he understood the conditions, before interacting with the judge when she asked him about school and his favourite subject.

The judge ordered gardaí to provide disclosure evidence to the defence ahead of the boy’s next hearing in December.

Last week, three other teenage boys from Tallaght were charged with violent disorder offences in Citywest on October 21 and the following day; one of them was also accused of criminal damage to a garda car in the same area.

Two of them are aged 14, and the other boy is 15.

They have been ordered to appear again next month and must obey various bail conditions with restrictions on going near the scene of the alleged incidents or participating in protests.