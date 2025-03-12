Teen (18) jailed for slashing security guard’s face
A teenager who slashed the face of a security guard following a verbal row, leaving him with a 13cm wound, has been jailed for four and a half years, reports Eimear Dodd.
Josh Kenny (18) of Brookview Grove, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm on April 25 last year in Belgard Square West, Tallaght.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Learning about dangers of vaping and fast gasTallaght
Members of a youth club were called upon to learn more about the dangers of vaping and fast gas and tackle these...
Man who sexually abused two girls is jailed for 8 yearsTallaght
A Dublin man who sexually abused two young girls has been jailed for eight years, reports Fiona Ferguson.The victims of Peter Doyle...
Concerns over illegal dumping and pollutionNews
Concerns were raised over pollution and illegal dumping in Sean Walsh Park, where wildlife has been affected by an oil spillage.“In the...
This weeks front pages – March 6, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.