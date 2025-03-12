Search
Teen (18) jailed for slashing security guard’s face

Echo StaffMarch 12, 2025 10:01 am

A teenager who slashed the face of a security guard following a verbal row, leaving him with a 13cm wound, has been jailed for four and a half years, reports Eimear Dodd.

Josh Kenny (18) of Brookview Grove, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm on April 25 last year in Belgard Square West, Tallaght.

