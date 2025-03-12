Search
Teenager took his own life after going missing from foster home
Teenager took his own life after going missing from foster home

Echo StaffMarch 12, 2025 10:09 am

A troubled teenager who took his own life after going missing from his foster home four years ago had been referred as an urgent case to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services three months before his death but never received an appointment, an inquest has heard, reports Seán McCárthaigh.

The boy’s mother also told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that she had begged a social worker from Tusla not to post a photo of her son on social media after he had been reported missing because of the effect it would have on him.

