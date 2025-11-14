Teens run 5k every day last month to support Frankie’s ‘fight against cancer’
Two Tallaght teenagers have raised over €13,000 for Childhood Cancer Ireland by running 5km every single day during October.
14-year-old friends and classmates Bobby O’Keefe McKee and Eoin Finn have run 5km a day every day since October 1, to raise funds after Bobby’s five-year-old niece Frankie was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
