Teens run 5k every day last month to support Frankie’s ‘fight against cancer’
Eoin Finn and Bobby O'Keefe McKee with Bobby's niece Frankie

Ellen GoughNovember 14, 2025 11:46 am

Two Tallaght teenagers have raised over €13,000 for Childhood Cancer Ireland by running 5km every single day during October.

14-year-old friends and classmates Bobby O’Keefe McKee and Eoin Finn have run 5km a day every day since October 1, to raise funds after Bobby’s five-year-old niece Frankie was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

