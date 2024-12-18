Search
Ten years for man found with €1.7m worth of drugs
Ten years for man found with €1.7m worth of drugs

Echo StaffDecember 18, 2024 3:21 pm

A man who had over €1.7 million worth of drugs along with three guns in his home, and who was caught delivering more drugs around the country, has been jailed for 10 years, reports Isabel Hayes.

Paul Bourke (56) pleaded guilty to eight counts relating to the possession of cocaine for sale or supply, the possession of €18,100 in cash which was the proceeds of crime and the possession of three Glock 17 pistols, all on November 3, 2023. He has been in custody since.

