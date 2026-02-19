The Address honoured to pick up gold awards

THE Address Collective picked up accolades at the recent Gold Medal Hotel Awards

The family-owned Irish hotel group, which counts The Kingswood Hotel in Citywest (which was rebranded to The Address Citywest in August of 2020) among its growing portfolio, picked up a couple of gongs at the January 27 ceremony, receiving Gold in the category “Ireland’s Best Family Run Hotel Group” and a Bronze for Ireland’s Best Casual Dining Experience for its restaurant, NORTH Eatery.

Owned and managed by husband-and-wife team Brian and Ciara McGettigan, the venture was launched as The Address hotel brand in 2020 following a €16m investment, which upgraded and rebranded three established hotels into luxury concepts: The Kingswood Hotel in Citywest, (which was rebranded to The Address Citywest in August of 2020), The North Star Hotel in Dublin 1, and the Ambassador in Cork.

The Gold Medal Hotel Awards are widely recognised as Ireland’s leading independent awards programme for the hospitality industry, celebrating excellence in service, guest experience, and operational standards.

The group believe the Gold award highlights The Address Collective’s continued commitment to high-quality, family-led hospitality across its portfolio of properties, including The Address Connolly, The Address Citywest, The Address Cork, The Address Sligo, and The Address Glasgow. With The Address Capel to open later this year.

Winning Bronze for NORTH Eatery underscores the group’s dedication to culinary excellence and casual dining, reflecting a modern, high-quality approach that complements its hospitality offerings.

Brian McGettigan for The Address Collective said: “Winning Gold at the 2025 Gold Medal Hotel Awards is an incredible honour for our family and every member of our team across all of our hotels and restaurants.

‘It recognises the passion, dedication, and pride our teams bring to their roles every day.

‘We are proud to share these awards with our team and loyal guests across Dublin, Cork, Sligo, and Glasgow.

‘These honours cement The Address Collective’s reputation as one of Ireland’s leading independent hotel groups, delivering memorable guest experiences while maintaining the values and character of a family-owned business.”

Meanwhile, The Address Collective are also shortlisted for the Local Business of the Year Award at The Irish Times Business Awards taking place on February 19 in the Mansion House.