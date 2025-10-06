The all-in-one kitchen hero for busy homes: The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker

ADVERTORIAL

Just in time for the return to routine after summer holidays, the Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) is the ultimate time-saver for families getting ready for back-to-school season and cosy autumn meals.

Already a firm favourite in kitchens across Ireland and the UK, this versatile multi-cooker continues to deliver on convenience, flavour and efficiency — replacing multiple appliances with one powerful solution.

The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) that provides the ideal mealtime solution for families – seamlessly merging the capabilities of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, pan and hob all-in-one to feed large families with ease.

The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) offers hob-style cooking all in one pot, with 8-in-1 functions it does the job of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and hob.

Sear and sauté vegetables and meat, as well as slow cook all in one appliance for full flavoured casseroles and tender meats.

Perfect for large families of up to six, with The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker you can cook up to 500g of pasta, 800g of rice or a 1.8kg meat joint.

Designed for today’s busy households, the multi-function cooker can create delicious family meals at the push of a button. Discover easier meals that require low prep and hands-on cooking time.

Slow cook dishes at a low temperature and curries with minimal effort. Plus, explore multiple additional cooking functions: Steam, Sear/Sauté, Pasta, Keep Warm, White Rice, Brown Rice & Braise. The multi-cooker base works just like a hob – sear and sauté directly in the pot with little to no oil, thanks to its non-stick coating.

The pan is also oven safe (up to 240 degrees Celsius) meaning you can finish off any dish creation in the oven, before serving – perfect for casseroles, lasagne and pies.

With a 6L capacity, it cooks up to 500g of pasta, 800g of rice and a 1.8kg meat joint in one-go. Prepare a hassle-free paella or even a slow cooked lamb for guests. Its large capacity can accommodate up to six servings, ideal for family dinners or batch cooking.

Product benefits:

■ 8-in-1 Functionality:

Cooking Modes: Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sear/Sauté, Hob, Keep Warm, Steam, White Rice, Brown Rice, and Braise.

Versatility: The PossibleCooker combines multiple kitchen appliances into one, eliminating the need for separate devices.

■ Design & Capacity:

6L Capacity: Cooks up to 500g of pasta, 800g of rice, or a 1.8kg meat joint in a single batch.

Perfect for Families: Ideal for serving up to six people, making it suitable for large families and batch cooking.

■ Ease of Use:

One-Pot Cooking: Streamlines meal preparation by allowing multiple cooking processes in a single appliance.

User-Friendly Interface: Simple controls for selecting cooking modes, minimizing the need for hands-on cooking time.

Why households love it:

Energy efficient alternative to the oven or hob.

Minimal clean-up with one-pot meals.

User-friendly interface for hands-free cooking.

Great for autumn: perfect for slow-cooked casseroles, curries, and warming meals.

Ideal for Family Mealtimes:

Thanks to its 6-litre capacity, the Possible Cooker can serve up to six people with ease. Cook:

500g pasta

800g rice

1.8kg meat joint

Perfect for batch cooking, entertaining or simply feeding hungry households.

The non-stick, oven-safe cooking pot (up to 240°C) also allows meals to be finished in the oven — ideal for dishes like lasagne or shepherd’s pie.

The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) is available from electrical appliance retailers nationwide, as well as online.