The all-in-one kitchen hero for busy homes: The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker
ADVERTORIAL
Just in time for the return to routine after summer holidays, the Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) is the ultimate time-saver for families getting ready for back-to-school season and cosy autumn meals.
Already a firm favourite in kitchens across Ireland and the UK, this versatile multi-cooker continues to deliver on convenience, flavour and efficiency — replacing multiple appliances with one powerful solution.
The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) that provides the ideal mealtime solution for families – seamlessly merging the capabilities of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, pan and hob all-in-one to feed large families with ease.
- The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) offers hob-style cooking all in one pot, with 8-in-1 functions it does the job of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and hob.
- Sear and sauté vegetables and meat, as well as slow cook all in one appliance for full flavoured casseroles and tender meats.
- Perfect for large families of up to six, with The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker you can cook up to 500g of pasta, 800g of rice or a 1.8kg meat joint.
Designed for today’s busy households, the multi-function cooker can create delicious family meals at the push of a button. Discover easier meals that require low prep and hands-on cooking time.
Slow cook dishes at a low temperature and curries with minimal effort. Plus, explore multiple additional cooking functions: Steam, Sear/Sauté, Pasta, Keep Warm, White Rice, Brown Rice & Braise. The multi-cooker base works just like a hob – sear and sauté directly in the pot with little to no oil, thanks to its non-stick coating.
The pan is also oven safe (up to 240 degrees Celsius) meaning you can finish off any dish creation in the oven, before serving – perfect for casseroles, lasagne and pies.
The Ninja Foodi 8-Mode 6L Possible Cooker (MC1101) is available from electrical appliance retailers nationwide, as well as online.