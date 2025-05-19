The Echo at 45: The Civic Theatre is a welcome addition

Dublin’s Civic Theatre opened in March 1999, a project of South Dublin County Council and is a welcome addition to the county.

It is grant aided by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Gaeltacht and the Islands.

It is situated in Tallaght, Dublin as part of the town centre, close to The Square Shopping Centre.

The theatre has two performance spaces, the main auditorium and the Loose End studio.

The smaller studio space is named the Loose End after the Civic’s location at the last stop of the Luas red line.

The larger main auditorium can seat 282 people and the Loose End can seat up to 70 people.

The Box Office – 01 4627477 boxoffice@civictheatre.ie – is open every day from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and for an hour prior to the start of an event at the Theatre, closing shortly after the event starts.

The Box Office is usually closed or operates different hours on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The Betelnut café, at The Civic serves delicious coffee & yummy food for lunch or pre theatre dinner.