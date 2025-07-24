The final countdown: Local girls will have a key role to play in All-Ireland U18 final

Ballyboden St Enda’s Charlie Murphy of Dublin poses for a portrait during a ZuCar All-Ireland U18 Finals captains day at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The Dublin Ladies football Minors find themselves in the All Ireland final this weekend after a scintillating semi final game against Galway a little over a week ago.

This will be Dublin’s first appearance in the final since 2016 where they were defeated 2-19 to 4-09.

Cork have won the competition five times since 2015 with the tournament not being held in 2020 or 2021, their most recent triumph came in 2022 when they defeated Galway by eight points, though they have not made the final since.

In comparison Dublin have only won the competition a handful of times with their most recent being back in 2012 and their only other victory before that coming in 2008.

While Dublin have only managed three championships at this level, Cork will be ploughing towards number 13.

Cork will be feeling the momentum heading into the final after dismantling title holders Cavan by eleven points in their semi final.

Dublin will be feeling confident however after getting past Galway who have won the championship as recently as 2023. The semi final finished 1-15 to 2-09 in favour of Dublin.

Captain Charlie Murphy (Ballyboden St Endas) will be leading her team into the final.

She scored the initial goal in the semi final which spurned the Dubs on at the beginning of the game, ultimately being the difference maker as Dublin would win via a three point lead.

She will be relying on her teammates to perform also with the likes of Gemma Connolly and Zara Flood (Thomas Davis) providing valuable scoring outlets to Dublin.

Other members of the squad to watch out for include Abaigh Pollock (Thomas Davis), Keeva O’Donovan (Thomas Davis) and Cara Coffey (Lucan Sarsfields) and Ruby Swaine from Round Tower, Clondalkin.

