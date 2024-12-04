Search
The Square post office move now postponed until February
The Post Office at The Square

The Square post office move now postponed until February

Alessia MicalizziDecember 4, 2024 9:56 am

The Post office in The Square may not move into new premises until February 2025.

Earlier this year, Tallaght post office announced they would move to a new unit co-located with Dunnes Stores at the shopping centre’s second floor.

