The Square post office move now postponed until February
The Post office in The Square may not move into new premises until February 2025.
Earlier this year, Tallaght post office announced they would move to a new unit co-located with Dunnes Stores at the shopping centre’s second floor.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
