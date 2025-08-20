Search
The Wonderful Walkinstown Festival showcases best in area
Members of St James Gael’s will participate in the festival

Mark KeaneAugust 20, 2025 3:30 pm

THE ‘WONDERFUL Walkinstown Festival’ will be back showcasing “some of the best” of the area.

Building on last years’ success, the festival, which is considered ‘Walkinstown’s biggest day’ will feature musical performances on stage, entertainment for families, and sports and games run by St James Gael’s GAA Club.

