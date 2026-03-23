Third creche set to open by end of year as council plan for 600 childcare spaces

A third crèche in Adamstown is set to be open by the end of this year as the council look to provide at least 600 childcare spaces for the growing town.

An 80-unit development at St Helen’s in Adamstown is set to include a new childcare facility on its ground floor with around 100 childcare spaces, which would complement 200 spaces already available via two existing facilities in the strategic development zone.

The Adamstown Planning Scheme requires a minimum of 600 childcare spaces to be made available alongside all the housing units that will be erected in the growing townspace.

Another residential development in the Tandy’s Lane Village Development Area has received planning permission and will deliver another 100-space facility as part of its plans, along with more amenities.

The developer of this site anticipates that construction will begin on this in Q2 2026, according to the council.

A third development is yet to receive the green light to begin construction but details a mixed-use development that includes a crèche with the capability to cater for 200 children.

More community spaces are expected to be provided in the coming years, as well as these childcare spaces.

An application has been put forward for a five-storey civic building with a 1,600 sqm library included and an enterprise centre.

The proposal also includes 600sqm of library led public/community use on the middle floor of the five-storey building between the library and the enterprise centre.

The space is planned to be designed for public programmes, activities and events that can be held for the benefit of the local community.

There is also a copy of a community gain proposal in lieu of the swimming pool/leisure centre which will be reviewed – South Dublin County Council stated that “due diligence is underway.”

The library aspect of the application has funding secured through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, which aims to deliver more compact and sustainable development across Ireland, such as mixed-use projects.

Construction of a new park in Adamstown also commenced in February and is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Central Boulevard Park is expected to cater for a wide range of ages and interests, with distinct play and recreation zones, natural play areas, a teen space including an informal basketball area or multi use games area, a boules space, and a callisthenics area all part of the plans.