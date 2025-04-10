Search
This weeks front pages – April 10, 2025

Echo StaffApril 10, 2025 7:05 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Gardai investigating ongoing feud arrest two people

Latest

TWO people have been arrested by gardai investigating the ongoing feud in the Ronanstown area of Clondalkin. The ongoing feud has resulted...

Tenant-in-situ scheme is a lifeline for families at risk of homelessness

News

THE Tenant-in-situ Scheme is a lifeline for families that are at risk of homelessness and gives certainty to landlords who wish to...

Low Garda numbers blamed on repeated inaction from Ministers

News

Successive Justice Ministers have been criticised for failing to address low Garda numbers in Dublin. Sinn Féin spokesperson for Dublin and Community...

Three schools honoured for commitment to Irish

Lucan

Students and teachers from across Ireland’s Education & Training Boards, the largest providers of Irish-medium education at second level in the country,...
