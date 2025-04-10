This weeks front pages – April 10, 2025
Gardai investigating ongoing feud arrest two peopleLatest
TWO people have been arrested by gardai investigating the ongoing feud in the Ronanstown area of Clondalkin. The ongoing feud has resulted...
Tenant-in-situ scheme is a lifeline for families at risk of homelessnessNews
THE Tenant-in-situ Scheme is a lifeline for families that are at risk of homelessness and gives certainty to landlords who wish to...
Low Garda numbers blamed on repeated inaction from MinistersNews
Successive Justice Ministers have been criticised for failing to address low Garda numbers in Dublin. Sinn Féin spokesperson for Dublin and Community...
Three schools honoured for commitment to IrishLucan
Students and teachers from across Ireland’s Education & Training Boards, the largest providers of Irish-medium education at second level in the country,...
