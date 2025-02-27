This weeks front pages – February 27, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
New look fashion shops in The Square and Liffey Valley to closeLatest
RETAILER New Look is facing closure of its business in Ireland, amid fears for the loss of close to 350 jobs, including...
Airport Hopper staff told by text service stoppingLucan
AIRPORT Hopper drivers were informed they lost their job via text message as the company operating the servive announced they ceased operations....
Homeless households wait over five years for a homeNews
Homeless households across South Dublin had to wait an average of 5.9 years before being allocated a home in 2024. South Dublin...
Council form partnership for a new campaign ‘Telecoms for Everyone’News
SOUTH Dublin County Council and the local authorities of Dublin City Council, Fingal County Council, and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, are in...
AUTHOREcho Staff
