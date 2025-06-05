Search
This weeks front pages – June 05, 2025

Mark KeaneJune 5, 2025 12:15 pm

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Gardai investigate arson attack on innocent family

GARDAI continue to investigate an arson attack in Ballyfermot, which has forced an innocent family from their home, reports Maurice Garvey. The...

Secondary schools should ban e-scooters from grounds

THERE have been calls for South Dublin secondary schools to ban the use of electric scooters on school grounds “for the safety...

Spiritan Congregation appointed to parishes

A TEAM from the Spiritan Congregation will be appointed to care for the Tallaght parishes of Springfield, Brookfield and Jobstown in early...

Review of traffic solutions underway to ensure safety of pupils attending school

A REVIEW of traffic solutions is underway to ensure the safety of pupils attending a Rathcoole school, reports Ellen Gough. Fine Gael...
