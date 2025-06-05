This weeks front pages – June 05, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Gardai investigate arson attack on innocent familyLatest
GARDAI continue to investigate an arson attack in Ballyfermot, which has forced an innocent family from their home, reports Maurice Garvey. The...
Secondary schools should ban e-scooters from groundsNews
THERE have been calls for South Dublin secondary schools to ban the use of electric scooters on school grounds “for the safety...
Spiritan Congregation appointed to parishesLucan
A TEAM from the Spiritan Congregation will be appointed to care for the Tallaght parishes of Springfield, Brookfield and Jobstown in early...
Review of traffic solutions underway to ensure safety of pupils attending schoolNews
A REVIEW of traffic solutions is underway to ensure the safety of pupils attending a Rathcoole school, reports Ellen Gough. Fine Gael...
