This weeks front pages – November 20, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Tenants waiting five days for repairsNews
Council tenants are waiting an average of almost five days for repairs when their heating breaks down. Repairs to heating systems are...
1,000 jobs connected with ESB substation site in Grange CastleNews
An ESB substation will be erected in Grange Castle that could provide up to 1,000 new jobs following an agreement by the...
Met Éireann warns of “Significant Flooding” for three countiesLatest
Met Éireann have issued a severe rain and flood warning for three counties this weekend, including Dublin. A Status Orange Rain warning...
