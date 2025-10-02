This weeks front pages – October 1, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
More teen spaces needed after rise in anti-social behaviourNews
More spaces are needed for “teenagers that are over the age of 13” in South Dublin communities after recent anti-social behaviour, according...
Sports changing rooms to be delivered in parksNews
New sports changing room pavilions are set to be delivered in two major parks in south Dublin. Contracts were signed by South...
‘It’s illegal to create bonfires, simple as that’News
A community-led, council organised Halloween event has been suggested as a way to counteract illegal bonfires that crop up across Tallaght every...
AUTHOREcho Staff
