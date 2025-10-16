Search
This weeks front pages – October 16, 2025

Echo StaffOctober 16, 2025 7:51 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

BusConnects revise plans between Tallaght and Blessington

News

BusConnects have released revised plans for new bus routes through Tallaght, Ballycullen and Blessington. A number of new services are due to...

Brave faces of new breast cancer awareness campaign

News

Three women, from Rathfarnham, Tallaght and Ballyfermot, are among six cancer survivors that are the face of a new breast cancer awareness...
