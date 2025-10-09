Search
This weeks front pages – October 9, 2025

Echo StaffOctober 9, 2025 8:04 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Bonfires are ‘a real two fingers’ to all in the community

People across Tallaght and south Dublin are being urged to report bonfire stockpiles to the council ahead of Halloween. Stockpiles of materials...

Jim Gavin withdraws from presidential election

JIM Gavin has sensationally withdrawn from the presidential election with over two weeks left before polling day. The former Dublin football manager...

Increased spend of almost €10 billion in the budget

The government have announced an increased spend of almost €10billion for the budget, but most of this will be for capital investment...
