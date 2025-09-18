This weeks front pages – September 18, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Read More
‘Silver bullets’ canisters found in large numbers in local parksNews
Nitrous oxide canisters are being “found in large numbers” in public parks and spaces across south county Dublin. Data collected by the...
Free travel for students extended to U9sNews
FROM this week, the new TFI Child Leap Card will extend free travel in Dublin Mid West on all TFI services for...
Airtricity Green Fund gives €5m to 56 projects including two in South DublinNews
Two south Dublin-based projects are among over 50 to receive funding from Airtricity’s community fund. The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.