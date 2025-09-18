Search
This weeks front pages – September 18, 2025

Echo StaffSeptember 18, 2025 8:07 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

‘Silver bullets’ canisters found in large numbers in local parks

News

Nitrous oxide canisters are being “found in large numbers” in public parks and spaces across south county Dublin. Data collected by the...

Free travel for students extended to U9s

News

FROM this week, the new TFI Child Leap Card will extend free travel in Dublin Mid West on all TFI services for...

Airtricity Green Fund gives €5m to 56 projects including two in South Dublin

News

Two south Dublin-based projects are among over 50 to receive funding from Airtricity’s community fund. The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund...
