Thomas Davis hold annual memorial game

Over 23’s that took part in the memorial match

THOMAS Davis held their annual memorial for Dylan O’Neill with the match taking place at a slightly different time this year being held just before Christmas.

O’Neill passed away in 2019 with the club now holding this memorial in his honour each year.

The memorial consists of friends of Dylan and teammates playing against one another with this years match seeing the U23s and Over 23s take each other on with one half hurling and one half football.

An organiser of the event Liam McGuigan touched on the success of the memorial.

“We had huge numbers this year and a huge crowd came out supporting it. It was probably one of the most successful years that we have had.”

McGuigan also touched on the importance for the club in remembering their past members.

“It’s crucial for the club. It’s really important for the family and it’s really important that they see that Dylan made a huge impression on his teammates, his coaches and other young people that he would have been involved with as he coached himself at the academy or at summer camps.

‘It’s important for the club to recognise members who have gone, especially young members who have gone way before their time.”

“The players committee organise it every year and they consider it very important that current players and past players have a chance to come out, gather and remember Dylan by playing the games he loved. Long may it continue.”

Key organisers include Ciara McGuigan, Colin Browne from player committee, Mick Byrne, Wafer Nugent and Liam Adamson.