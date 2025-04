THREE-bed semis in Dublin’s suburbs are reaching sale agreed in days as a wave of mortgage-approved buyers chase family homes rather than city centre apartments, the Q1 REA Average House Price Index has found.

Actual selling prices in Dublin city rose by 3 per cent in the last three months, and the average three-bed semi in the capital is now selling at €558,250 – a rise of almost €50,000 in the past year.