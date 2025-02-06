Tom was ‘one of those exceptional people’

A MEMORIAL mass in Ballyfermot for Tom Hyland, saw a huge turnout as the former human rights campaigner was eulogised at Our Lady of the Assumption.

Mr Hyland (72), a former bus driver was behind a campaign in the 1990s to raise awareness about East Timor’s struggle for independence died before Christmas.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina attended the Mass, which was led by parish priest Father Adrian Egan.

Following the service, a reception was held at Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre for family and friends of Tom.

It was hosted by RTÉ’s Joe Duffy and musicians Declan O’Rourke and whistle player Cormac Breatnach.

Representatives of the Timor-Leste and Portuguese embassies attended, as did former UN diplomat Denis Halliday.

Mr Hyland returned to Ireland in 2019 to receive treatment for cancer and although he went back to Dili six years ago, he continued to battle ill health and died on Christmas Eve in the Timorese capital of Dili.

President Higgins was among those who paid tribute at the time, stating that Mr Hyland was “one of those exceptional people” who “decided to take action on an issue of humanity.”

“Imaginative, fearless, powerful” and “absolutely unique” was how the late investigative journalist John Pilger described him in relation to his work for the East Timor Ireland ¬Solidarity Campaign (ETISC).

Ken Larkin, Ballyfermot Heritage Group shared a post about the memorial mass for Mr Hyland, who lived on Le Fanu Road.

“The Gay Byrne show sent a young radio reporter Joe Duffy, who himself came from Claddagh Green out to Le Fanu Road to see Tom and report back on national radio. This helped Tom get all he required from industries around Ireland to set up an office in his home on Le Fanu Road to start his campaign,” said Ken.

East Timor, officially became independent in 2002

Tom eventually went to live and work in East Timor where he passed away on December 24.

A message on RIP.ie said: Tom passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on December 24, in the care of the staff at Guido Valadares National Hospital, Dili, East Timor.

“Pre-deceased by his sister Mary, Tom will be very sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, sisters Ellen and Marcella and all his extended family along with his many friends and colleagues including those in East Timor, all considered family and of which there are too many to mention.”