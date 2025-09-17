Towell links up with Templeogue United

TEMPLEOGUE United have announced a partnership with former Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk player Richie Towell where he will play a leading role in the launch of the Templeogue United Foundations Academy which is being established this month.

Towell will be taking over year 2 & 3 academy along with delivering dedicated weekly sessions with the u8s and u12s.

Towell touched on his role with the club in an interview delivered last week.

Towell touched on his local ties to the area and connection to the club.

“I am a local boy, I only live down the road, my two little girls go to school Bishop Shanahan and Bishop Galvin so I’m very familiar with all the kids around the area.

‘For me to be able to lend some of my experience I’ve gained over the last 20 years of playing football, to implement that into Templeogue, I’m really excited for it and hopefully it can hit the ground running”.

The restructuring of the academy is built on the principle ‘football for life’ which gives every player a clear pathway from their first kick into senior football.

“Getting the lads in at such a young age is incredible. The club has been doing a fantastic job getting the amount of players they have over the last number of years.

‘One thing is retaining them as they come out of the academy.

‘That’s where we want to take Templeogue to the next level, as well as being a community club we want to be able to mix it with the big boys as well.

‘Hopefully from all the experience I have over my playing career so I can try and improve the kids as well as the coaches.”

Towell will also be running a mentoring program dedicated to improving the quality of coaching available in the club.

“I’m very much in the early stages of my coaching journey as well. So I’m going to be relying a lot on my playing time.

‘I’m lucky enough to have played in the League of Ireland, The Scottish premiership and the English Championship so I’ve gained a lot of experience.

‘I’ve done some really good sessions under some good managers.

“I’ve been there and done it. I know a lot want to progress and be professional footballers.

‘So hopefully they can have that clear pathway like ‘there’s my coach. He’s been there and done it, maybe that’s an opportunity I can grab with both hands.”

Towell touched on the importance of younger players having role models and clear goals to aspire to.

“It’s absolutely vital that first and foremost younger lads can see the progression to the older lads.

‘Hopefully the younger players in that age group can see what they are aspiring to be and truly progress through the club.

‘If there’s a clear pathway for under 4s up to senior level, there’s no mixed signals and everyone is aligned and working towards the common goal and that’s first and foremost for the kids to really enjoy and be successful on the pitch as well.”