Tower’s ladies Erin big win in shield showdown

ROUND Towers Ladies B team picked up a win in the Junior N Shield football final after a comprehensive win against Erin’s Isle on Wednesday evening at Monastery Park.

The final score read 1-2 to 2-9.

Coach Will McCabe spoke on the occasion.

“We played Erins Isle in the past and it’s always been a passionate game. It was a passionate, tough game.

‘Were we in full control all the time? Definitely not. When our second goal went in then we were good but Erins Isle are a very strong team but there was a lot of passion and it was a very physical game.

‘The two teams respect each other and give everything anytime we play each other and that was the same the other night.”

Goalkeeper Tara Morris played a pivotal role in the Shield final ensuring that her team retained their lead by making a number of saves. McCabe was quick to praise the efforts of the overall team however,

“We will have an awards ceremony at the end of the year for player of the year and at the moment I have about seven or eight in my head, there’s no one standout.

‘They are so supportive of each other, they are there to give everything for the team. It’s just fantastic. They all just want to play football.”

The team found themselves in the shield after narrowly missing out on the championship semi final. McCabe spoke on the aims of the team and what their goals are.

“We just narrowly missed out on the championship, it was on points difference we lost out.

‘When that didn’t happen for us we put everything into trying to retain the shield.

‘We won the shield last year also so this is two years in a row.

‘We used the disappointment from not getting into the championship semi final to spur us on and think let’s go win this.

“Absolutely [hoping to reach semi final stages of championship], and also one of the goals we have as well as that would be to aim towards the league next year.

‘We’d aim to try to get promotion up to the next league.

‘We started slow this year and that’s why we are mid table now.

‘It’s a case that one of our goals next year would be to push on and go for the league and championship.