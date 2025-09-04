Search
Tower’s ladies Erin big win in shield showdown
Round Tower’s junior ladies team celebrate their shield success

Tower’s ladies Erin big win in shield showdown

Michael HowleySeptember 4, 2025 10:24 am

ROUND Towers Ladies B team picked up a win in the Junior N Shield football final after a comprehensive win against Erin’s Isle on Wednesday evening at Monastery Park.

The final score read 1-2 to 2-9.

Coach Will McCabe spoke on the occasion.

“We played Erins Isle in the past and it’s always been a passionate game. It was a passionate, tough game.

‘Were we in full control all the time? Definitely not. When our second goal went in then we were good but Erins Isle are a very strong team but there was a lot of passion and it was a very physical game.

‘The two teams respect each other and give everything anytime we play each other and that was the same the other night.”

Goalkeeper Tara Morris played a pivotal role in the Shield final ensuring that her team retained their lead by making a number of saves. McCabe was quick to praise the efforts of the overall team however,

“We will have an awards ceremony at the end of the year for player of the year and at the moment I have about seven or eight in my head, there’s no one standout.

‘They are so supportive of each other, they are there to give everything for the team. It’s just fantastic. They all just want to play football.”

Round Tower’s Niamh McGrattan on the attack during the final at the Community Centre.
Photos by Matthew Lysaght

The team found themselves in the shield after narrowly missing out on the championship semi final. McCabe spoke on the aims of the team and what their goals are.

“We just narrowly missed out on the championship, it was on points difference we lost out.

‘When that didn’t happen for us we put everything into trying to retain the shield.

‘We won the shield last year also so this is two years in a row.

‘We used the disappointment from not getting into the championship semi final to spur us on and think let’s go win this.

“Absolutely [hoping to reach semi final stages of championship], and also one of the goals we have as well as that would be to aim towards the league next year.

‘We’d aim to try to get promotion up to the next league.

‘We started slow this year and that’s why we are mid table now.

‘It’s a case that one of our goals next year would be to push on and go for the league and championship.

Read More


Grainne travels to Liverpool for worlds

Sport

THE World Boxing World Championships are being held in Liverpool this year with the tournament set to take place from September 4...

Sarsfields are a team to watch out for in c’ship

Sport

LUCAN Sarsfields Hurlers have had an excellent start to the championship campaign so far. They came up against Naomh Barrog at O’Toole...

Shield success for St Anne’s

Sport

ANNE’S Senior Ladies clinched the Junior K Shield in a nail-biting final on Wednesday, the match would be an incredibly close affair...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST