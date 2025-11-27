Search
Tower’s U15s secure championship crown
Round Tower U15 footballer claimed the Division Three Championship last weekend Photo Matthew Lysaght

Tower’s U15s secure championship crown

Echo StaffNovember 27, 2025 12:10 pm

ROUND Tower’s U15 footballers were celebrating on Saturday after they claimed the Division Three Championship crown at the Community Centre.

The Clondalkin brushed aside the challenge of Clanna Gael 5-10 to 5-0 who they had already lost to in the group stages.

And it was the Ringsend side who made all the early running as they stunned the hosts with two quick fire goals.

The home side gradually found their feet after this set back with Saoirse O’Connor chipping in with a point along with goals from Alyssa Rooney at full forward and Freeman.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the opening half with Clanna Gael breaking through for a third goal, but Tower’s responded with Sinead Gleeson finding the back of the net.

The Clanna Gael keeper pulled off a string of brilliant saves to deny Tower’s any further goals as the hosts went in leading 2-5 to 3-0 at the interval,

Tower’s raised the tempo in the second half with their forwards starting to get the upper hand with O’Connor landing 2-2 and Carly Heary, Rooney and Gleeson tagging on scores.

To Clanna Gaels credit, they battled right to the end, but the Tower’s defence held firm with Molly Nolan at full back and Avie Leigh McGonagle leading by example at centre back.

“The hard work has paid off in training, and I’m delight for the team to win the championship,” said Round Tower mentor Gerry Courtney who runs the team with Ossie Murphy, Claire Carolan, Marion Thompson and Hughie McGonagle.

“We are now looking forward to playing in Division Two next year,” added Gerry

