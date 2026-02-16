Traditional St Brigid’s Well in Rathcoole
St Brigid’s Well at Tay Lane, Rathcoole is a long-venerated holy well traditionally associated with St Brigid of Kildare, reports Mervyn Ennis..
Local tradition holds that the saint rested at this spring on her return journey from Dublin to Kildare, and that the early settlement of Rathcoole developed around it.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Credit Union appeal refused for office buildingLucan
A council decision to refuse permission for a new office building for Lucan District Credit Union has been upheld by An Coimisiún...
Completion of pool is ‘largely on schedule’ with remedial works needed on filtration systemLucan
The completion of Lucan Pool is “largely on schedule”, though remedial work needed for part of the filtration systems may “shift the...
€550,000 earmarked for accessibility funding from a fund of €2.5 millionNews
Almost €2.5 million in funding has been allocated for 147 roadworks repairs and projects around Tallaght for 2026.A portion has also been...
Concerns council staff using AI to respond to politiciansNews
“We cannot send them out to constituents.”Concerns were raised after it was discovered that staff in the council were using artificial intelligence...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.