Traditional St Brigid’s Well in Rathcoole
Celebrating St Brigid’s Day in Rathcoole were Meryvn Ennis and Mayor Pamela Kearns

Echo StaffFebruary 16, 2026 8:49 am

St Brigid’s Well at Tay Lane, Rathcoole is a long-venerated holy well traditionally associated with St Brigid of Kildare, reports Mervyn Ennis..

Local tradition holds that the saint rested at this spring on her return journey from Dublin to Kildare, and that the early settlement of Rathcoole developed around it.

