Tree of Hope brings so many benefits supporting communities

The first Tree of Hope was planted in Dodder Valley Park in 2014

Trees have been planted across the world as part of the Tree of Hope initiative but it all started when the first tree was planted in Dodder Valley Park in March 2014.

France, Australia, Donegal – over 400 of these trees can be seen across all extremes of the planet nowadays, with over 100 in the Tallaght and Bohernabreena area alone.

The first tree was donated by The Echo and Tallaght Community Council and since then, the roots of the movement have spread across the globe.

Noeleen Fulham set up the new movement and now furthers the initiative solely, having gathered a strong team around her at the start.

Noeleen saw the need for a visual sign in the local community that gave hope and stood as a message of suicide awareness.

She said: “We had lost a few friends to suicide, and it just got too much. I saw how people were avoiding the families. My own niece was a beautiful nurse, and she sadly took her life.

“We’ve all suffered depression at some stage. I’ve had that as well.

“When you walk alone, head on the ground and you just see one of the trees and you take in what it means, it just lifts you.”

Noeleen added that she was told firsthand of some benefits of trees being planted, such as at GAA clubs.

She stated that the Tree of Hope team received fantastic feedback when they began planting trees at clubs and were informed that it helped young kids to open up.

Despite going down to only one permanent team member, the Tree of Hope has been able to continue through donations and the ability to call on others when necessary.

A large anonymous donation last year had come from a family who left the life savings of a loved one lost to suicide.

“It was just to get something in the communities that, when they passed by, they could see it. That’s why I came up with the Tree of Hope.

“The Echo did sponsor my first tree in Dodder Valley Park but it’s just bloomed ever since…

“…Even though I’m by myself now, I’m just determined not to let it go.”

If you are interested in planting a Tree of Hope for a loved one, contact noeleenfulham1@yahoo.ie for more information.